Zacks Investment Research Lowers Imperva (IMPV) to Hold

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Imperva Inc. is engaged in the development of protection software and services for business applications and databases. The Company delivers innovative technology to give full audit accountability and separation of duties to meet regulatory compliance. It offers SecureSphere Data Security Suite to protect sensitive data from hackers and malicious insiders along with providing a fast and cost-effective route to regulatory compliance and establishes a repeatable process for data risk management. The Company’s SecureSphere offers database security solutions to secure sensitive data stored in databases, File Security solutions to protect sensitive files on file servers, storage devices, content repositories, and meet regulatory compliance mandates and Web Application Security solutions to protect web applications from cyber attacks. Imperva Inc. is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMPV. BidaskClub cut Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson set a $56.00 price target on Imperva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.75 price target on shares of Imperva in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPV opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.29 and a beta of 1.29. Imperva has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.24 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperva will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Imperva by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Imperva by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Imperva by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Imperva during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,329,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Imperva by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

