Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jones Energy (JONE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jones Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. It engages in the development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. Jones Energy, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

JONE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jones Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

JONE stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Jones Energy has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Energy will post -26.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Energy Inc (NYSE:JONE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Jones Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

