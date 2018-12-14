Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Buy

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alexandria have underperformed its industry in the past month. However, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Ushering in good news for shareholders, recently the company announced a 4.3% sequential hike in quarterly cash dividend. In November, Alexandria announced that it has commenced development of a 175,000 rentable square feet (RSF) Class A property on its Maryland campus at 9800 Medical Center Drive. The move comes as part of its effort to enhance property base in key locations. Notably, strong fundamentals of the life-science industry are helping the company’s Class A properties in upscale locations to enjoy high occupancy. Its effort to improve credit profile is also encouraging. But, the company’s huge development pipeline exposes it to the risk of rising construction costs.”

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARE. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.17.

ARE stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $614,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,436,486.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $55,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,950 shares of company stock worth $5,346,329 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 834,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,824,000.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $19.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.2 million square feet (SF) as of September 30, 2018.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.