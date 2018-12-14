Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $3.45 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $313.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer bought 10,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,111,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,163,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,409,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

