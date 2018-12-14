Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Korea Electric Power (KEP) to “Hold”

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

KEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 204.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 279.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

