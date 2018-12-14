Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeXt Innovation (GSVC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GSV Capital Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of venture capital-backed, rapidly growing emerging companies. It acquires its investments through secondary market transactions, direct investments with portfolio companies and through transactions executed on public securities exchanges. The Company is managed by GSV Asset Management, LLC. “

Get NeXt Innovation alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeXt Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NeXt Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSVC opened at $6.34 on Monday. NeXt Innovation has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeXt Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeXt Innovation

GSV Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeXt Innovation (GSVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeXt Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXt Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.