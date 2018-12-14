Zacks: Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $5.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 148 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 269,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 57,661 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 42,704 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 40,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 234,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JT opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Jianpu Technology has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 16.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

