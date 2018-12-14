Zayedcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $8,984.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zayedcoin has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000745 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin (ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net.

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

Zayedcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

