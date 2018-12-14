Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Zendesk worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,191,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 818,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 453,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,739 shares of company stock worth $6,034,798. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $61.17 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/zendesk-inc-zen-shares-sold-by-castleark-management-llc.html.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.