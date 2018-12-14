Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.32 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Binance, GOPAX and Bithumb. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $103.38 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.02222216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00140161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00174108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031055 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,599,999,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,059,336,954 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, FCoin, OKEx, GOPAX, Kucoin, Korbit, Bitbns, DragonEX, Coinhub, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BiteBTC, Bithumb, DDEX, Huobi, Coinone, Koinex, DEx.top, HitBTC, OTCBTC, BitForex, Kyber Network, Zebpay, IDEX, UEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Radar Relay, BitMart, Binance, WazirX, AirSwap, OOOBTC, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

