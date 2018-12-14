Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stake Lowered by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,312 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 206.5% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $105.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zoetis to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE ZTS opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Zoetis declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,511 shares of company stock worth $16,081,299 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

