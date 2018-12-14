Zoin Market Cap Hits $831,315.00 (ZOI)

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Zoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Zoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Zoin has a total market cap of $831,315.00 and $0.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.02600621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.02468261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00719892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.01171949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00114316 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.01532506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00335119 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Zoin Coin Profile

Zoin (ZOI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Zoin’s total supply is 18,544,491 coins. The official website for Zoin is official-zoin.org. Zoin’s official Twitter account is @ZoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zoin Coin Trading

Zoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

