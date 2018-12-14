Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP) and NetGear (NTGR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) and NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of NetGear shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NetGear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and NetGear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Telephonics $29.42 million 0.85 -$1.36 million N/A N/A NetGear $1.41 billion 1.13 $19.43 million $2.32 21.78

NetGear has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Telephonics.

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Telephonics has a beta of -1.93, indicating that its stock price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetGear has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Telephonics and NetGear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Telephonics 1.08% 31.10% 11.39% NetGear -1.43% 8.75% 5.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Telephonics and NetGear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A NetGear 0 1 3 0 2.75

NetGear has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.51%. Given NetGear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetGear is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Summary

NetGear beats Zoom Telephonics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. Zoom Telephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters. The company also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

