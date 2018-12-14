Zynga Inc (ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 33,500 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $127,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 512,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,931.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,192,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,035. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zynga by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

