$0.00 in Sales Expected for Cars.com Inc. (CARS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to announce sales of $166.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.45 million to $167.88 million. Cars.com posted sales of $156.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $664.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $663.23 million to $665.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $700.62 million, with estimates ranging from $680.02 million to $722.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Cars.com had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

CARS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.