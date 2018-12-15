$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.28. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chaparral Energy.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st.

In other news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds purchased 4,030 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,609.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,758,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy in the third quarter valued at about $9,458,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $11,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHAP opened at $7.50 on Monday. Chaparral Energy has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chaparral Energy (CHAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.