$1.06 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.02. Verisk Analytics reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $113.83. 1,166,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,032. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $90.60 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $6,118,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,695.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $365,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,331.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 936 shares of company stock valued at $112,080 and have sold 289,974 shares valued at $34,389,328. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 458.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.