$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.65.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,604,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,075,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 248.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.68.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $1,625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $2,616,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,890 shares of company stock valued at $16,534,586 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,865,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 110,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,061,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 73,081 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

