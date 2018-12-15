$119.79 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will post $119.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.23 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $126.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $481.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $476.79 million to $484.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $487.87 million, with estimates ranging from $479.31 million to $504.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,176.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 53.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 15.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 43.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,137,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,289 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 99.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,042,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 518,700 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.23. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

