140,799 Shares in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Purchased by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 140,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Telefonica Brasil makes up about 1.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter worth $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter worth $115,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the second quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter worth $135,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIV opened at $12.33 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a $13.00 target price on Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Telefonica Brasil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

