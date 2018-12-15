15,125,686 Shares in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,125,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,694,000. Dodge & Cox owned 1.48% of CVS Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 5,579.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,161,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $721,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,770,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $190,701,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $204,536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,358,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $537,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,678 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.88 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

In related news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $32,292.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

