1,550 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $249,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 817,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after acquiring an additional 295,582 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $13,735,115.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,188.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.39 per share, with a total value of $2,009,911.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,698,316.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

