15,629 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,592,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,881 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,403,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 469,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $34.02 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “15,629 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/15629-shares-in-ameris-bancorp-abcb-purchased-by-willis-investment-counsel.html.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.