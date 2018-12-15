$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) will report $3.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Shares of JEC stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $58.70. 983,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,585. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,527,000 after acquiring an additional 187,572 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

