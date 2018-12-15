$32.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report sales of $32.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.19 billion and the highest is $32.94 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $28.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $124.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.80 billion to $125.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $136.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.44 billion to $140.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

MSFT stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,813,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,526,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $839.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $83.83 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,181,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,397,574 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,209,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,961,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,422,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,822,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

