39,183 Shares in Avangrid Inc (AGR) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 275.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 200.2% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 601.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 42.7% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGR stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.16. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

