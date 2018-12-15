4,335 Shares in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after acquiring an additional 127,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 80,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 38.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 342,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 95,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in KMG Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,680,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMG stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Fraser Mackenzie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

