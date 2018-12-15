4,700 Shares in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after buying an additional 2,487,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,650 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,138,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,353 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown acquired 7,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $249,993.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.14. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/4700-shares-in-conagra-brands-inc-cag-purchased-by-vectors-research-management-llc.html.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.