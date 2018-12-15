$510.45 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) will report $510.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $520.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $429.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 564,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $760.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 3.20. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $66.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 72,953.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,794 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 48.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,920,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,495,000 after purchasing an additional 623,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,183.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 488,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $21,817,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 761,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 370,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

