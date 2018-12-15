5,315 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Acquired by TMD & Associates Inc.

TMD & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.2% of TMD & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $353,508,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,503,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $528,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,165,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,479,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,122,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $861,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,863,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,659,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,664 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $235.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/5315-shares-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz-acquired-by-tmd-associates-inc.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.