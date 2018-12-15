58.com (WUBA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “58.com Inc. operates online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China. It offers housing rental, recruitment, second-hand product, travel, catering, entertainment, and group-buying information. 58.com Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

WUBA stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. 58.com has a 12-month low of $52.14 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.77.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. 58.com’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of 58.com by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 58.com by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of 58.com by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 58.com (WUBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.