6,376 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 176,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

