$67.52 Million in Sales Expected for Novocure Ltd (NVCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report sales of $67.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.10 million and the lowest is $67.15 million. Novocure posted sales of $53.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $245.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.55 million to $246.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $337.17 million, with estimates ranging from $333.32 million to $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Novocure and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Novocure from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $35.66. 502,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 3.73. Novocure has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 38,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $167,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novocure by 6.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Novocure by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Novocure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novocure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Novocure by 28.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

