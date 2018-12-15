$679.45 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (ENS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post $679.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.90 million. EnerSys posted sales of $658.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnerSys from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Sidoti set a $106.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. 336,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,252. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.40. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

