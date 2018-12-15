69,586 Shares in CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.20% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,189,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CalAmp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 361,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CalAmp to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CalAmp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.36 million. CalAmp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $130,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,136,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,586.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,140. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

