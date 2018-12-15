70,437 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.09% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 380,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,656,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,069,000 after acquiring an additional 347,169 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 907,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $1,123,000.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $341,375 in the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

