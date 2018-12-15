7,330 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Boston Scientific to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $42.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 37,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,422,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $228,089.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,009,952 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “7,330 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Acquired by GAM Holding AG” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/7330-shares-in-boston-scientific-co-bsx-acquired-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.