753,506 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 753,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,943,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000.

BSJJ stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

