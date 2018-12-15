7,612 Shares in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,612 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAG. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 41.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

JAG stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of -0.15.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $160,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,949,173 shares in the company, valued at $19,998,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Humber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,141,125 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on JAG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Jagged Peak Energy Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

