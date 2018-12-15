$841.81 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will post $841.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.00 million and the highest is $851.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $667.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.05 million.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $48,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $227,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,083,000 after buying an additional 1,177,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,236,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,107,000 after buying an additional 1,100,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,005,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 884,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after buying an additional 783,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,767. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

