87,474 Shares in Gold Resource Co. (GORO) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Gold Resource by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Gold Resource by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 176,854 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $3.96 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

