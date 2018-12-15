972 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $634,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 129,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $33,787,590.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,980,557.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Sands sold 137,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $30,848,081.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,503,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $181.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.17 and a 1 year high of $236.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “972 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/972-shares-in-constellation-brands-inc-stz-acquired-by-vectors-research-management-llc.html.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.