ABB’s (ABB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, www.tipranks.com reports.

ABB has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.34.

Shares of ABB opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ABB has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). ABB had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $62,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 296.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 920,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 2,682.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 745,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3,382.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 626,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 608,848 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 14,142.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 591,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares during the period. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

