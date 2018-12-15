Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.07. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2043046 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

The firm has a market cap of $442.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,609,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,829,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,892,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 849,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 820,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 674,956 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

