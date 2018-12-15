Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.41 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

