Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.80. 4,451,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 662,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADIL. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/adial-pharmaceuticals-adil-shares-down-8-7.html.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.