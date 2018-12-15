ADO Properties SA (ADJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.48 ($63.35).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADJ shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Commerzbank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

ADJ traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €48.22 ($56.07). 44,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,857. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €32.39 ($37.66) and a 52 week high of €46.20 ($53.72).

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

