Adobe (ADBE) Given New $282.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $286.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.89.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $18.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.00. 12,183,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,663. Adobe has a one year low of $172.92 and a one year high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $797,422.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,144.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,486,540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,974,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,171,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,311,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,859 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

