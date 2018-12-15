Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aduro's three distinct technology platforms are being utilized by several companies to develop treatments for several cancer indications. The company’s collaboration agreements with large pharma companies — Novartis and Johnson & Johnson — not only validate its research platforms but also enhance its financial position, providing it with adequate funds. However, with no approved products in Aduro’s portfolio, the company heavily depends on funds generated from collaboration and license agreements, government grants as well as other payments for the development of its pipeline candidates. Thus, an inability to secure sufficient funding could hinder Aduro’s pipeline progress. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

ADRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $216.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.57.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 591.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Blaine Templeman sold 10,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $59,622.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,801.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,140 shares of company stock worth $88,548. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

