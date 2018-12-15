Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $22.89 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,370 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,051 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,318 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,414,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,434,000 after purchasing an additional 351,075 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,427,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,933,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $237.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 63,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $5,786,199.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,710.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,668.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/advisors-asset-management-inc-has-22-89-million-stake-in-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.